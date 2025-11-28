Sky-high headlines. Listed developers hitting all-time highs in 2025. On this episode of Let's Get Real, we're diving behind the glossy headlines. Liases Foras, a leading data analytics company has come out with a warning you cannot ignore. Its latest Residential Market Report shows a widening gap between new project launches and actual construction on the ground. These are the worrying statistics: Construction has slowed sharply across the top eight cities. The share of constructed supply versus total marketable supply has dropped dramatically from 75% in 2017 to just 57% in 2025. Let’s dig into how wide or deep this problem is. Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO, Tata Realty and Infrastructure joins us to explain. Watch.
