English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 28 2025 14:15:17
  1. ITC share price
  2. 403.05 -0.22%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 357.20 -0.21%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 168.05 -0.03%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,568.55 0.32%
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 980.95 0.83%
Business News/ Videos / 'Construction Is Lagging': Experts Sound Alarm On India's Real Estate Market; What's Happening?

'Construction Is Lagging': Experts Sound Alarm On India's Real Estate Market; What's Happening?

Updated: 28 Nov 2025, 02:15 pm IST Livemint

Sky-high headlines. Listed developers hitting all-time highs in 2025. On this episode of Let's Get Real, we're diving behind the glossy headlines. Liases Foras, a leading data analytics company has come out with a warning you cannot ignore. Its latest Residential Market Report shows a widening gap between new project launches and actual construction on the ground. These are the worrying statistics: Construction has slowed sharply across the top eight cities. The share of constructed supply versus total marketable supply has dropped dramatically from 75% in 2017 to just 57% in 2025. Let’s dig into how wide or deep this problem is. Sanjay Dutt, MD & CEO, Tata Realty and Infrastructure joins us to explain. Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue