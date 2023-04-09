Construction of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway in full swing | Details

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Road Transport and Highwa... moreNitin Gadkari, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister conducted an aerial survey of Delhi-Dehradun greenfield expressway on Thursday. He was accompanied by MoS General VK Singh, MP Satyapal Singh, MP Manoj Tiwari, and several others. The 212 km, 6-lane expressway, which will cost ₹12,000 crore, is currently under construction. The expressway will connect Uttarakhand’s capital with Delhi and aims to cut travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from 6-7 hours to 2.5 hours. The expressway is expected to be completed by the end of December 2023
