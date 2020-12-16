Contactless payment to stay after Covid recovery: Mastercard’s Tobias Puehse

Home
Updated: 16 Dec 2020, 06:04 PM IST
Livemint
- The pandemic has been a huge driver for the online payments and transactions ecosystem with an increasing number of users in the country opting for contactless and mobile payment solutions in recent times. In Livemint's Pivot or Perish Fintech Webinar, Tobias Puehse, VP, Head of innovation & customer solutions, Asia Pacific, Mastercard, explains why contactless payment and other trends would stick to consumers even after Covid-19 recovery. Watch the full video for more.