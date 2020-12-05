Home
Corporates owning banks: FM Nirmala weighs in on debate #HTLS2020
Corporates owning banks: FM Nirmala weighs in on debate #HTLS2020
05 Dec 2020
- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commented on the debate sparked by a report of an Internal Working Group of the Reserve Bank of India. The IWG's favourable view on corporates owning banks has led to a chasm between commentators on the financial sector, with some in favour and some vehemently opposed to the recommendation. At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Sitharaman said that this discussion was not new, and many non-banking financial companies had been given permission to start banking operations in the past. Watch the full video for more