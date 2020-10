Cost of money lower but growth momentum plateauing: DSP's Saurabh Bhatia

Updated: 12 Oct 2020, 07:46 AM IST

Saurabh Bhatia, Head, Fixed Income, DSP Investment... moreSaurabh Bhatia, Head, Fixed Income, DSP Investment Managers Pvt Ltd, commented on fixed income instruments drawing lower yields in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, consequent fall in economic growth, and rate cuts by RBI. He was speaking during an edition of the Mint Money Conversation presented by digibank by DBS