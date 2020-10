Cost of money lower but growth momentum plateauing: DSP's Saurabh Bhatia

Updated: 12 Oct 2020, 07:46 AM IST

Saurabh Bhatia, Head, Fixed Income, DSP Investment Managers Pvt Ltd, commented on fixed income instruments drawing lower yields in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, consequent fall in economic growth, and rate cuts by RBI. He was speaking during an edition of the Mint Money Conversation presented by digibank by DBS