Could investing in silver get you better returns?

Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 03:58 PM IST

Silver has had a good run in the recent past. Experts believe prices of silver could rise to as much as 90,000 per KG in the next 12 months. In other words, a 20% increase from the current levels. And with that kind of upside, silver is being hailed as the new gold.Often investment in gold is made for diversification purposes. But the recent banking crisis and fears of a recession in the U.S. has pushed investors to look for alternative sources of investment to park their money.