Covid-19 | 10 days doubling rate; ‘flattening curve’; 20% recovery rate: Govt

Updated: 24 Apr 2020, 10:21 PM IST

Government on Friday briefed on the Covid-19 situa... moreGovernment on Friday briefed on the Covid-19 situation in India. The government said the doubling rate for Covid-19 is now 10 days. The government lauded lockdown efforts and notified how surveillance and lockdown helped the nation during the pandemic