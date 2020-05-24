Covid-19 | 'We had no clue...': BigBasket CEO on reaction to pandemic

Updated: 24 May 2020, 05:32 PM IST

Hari Menon, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of BigBasket, revealed how he and his company first reacted to the Covid-19 pandemic. During an interaction in the second edition of the Mint Pivot Or Perish webinar, Menon told Vinay Kamat, Editor, Mint, that his first thought after the pandemic hit in earnest and caused a lockdown, was for his and his employees' safety. Watch the full video for more.