Covid 3rd wave, vaccine, pollution: CM Kejriwal on Delhi's battle #HTLS2020

Updated: 20 Nov 2020, 09:38 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal recounted his government's battle ... moreArvind Kejriwal recounted his government's battle against the Covid-19 pandemic so far, and shared his strategy for the future, on Day 2 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. In a conversation with Kunal Pradhan, executive editor, Hindustan Times, the Chief Minister of Delhi said that there are hints of the third wave of infections beginning to recede, but it was too soon to rejoice. He also announced new plans like virtual linking of government health infrastructure and storage of patient details on cloud. The CM also commented on the annual battle against pollution, and how it has assumed more sinister proportions this year due to the pandemic. Watch the video for the full session.