Home >Videos >Covid battle to Cong leadership question: CM Baghel's full session at #HTLS2020

Covid battle to Cong leadership question: CM Baghel's full session at #HTLS2020

Updated: 26 Nov 2020, 09:53 PM IST Livemint
  • Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, opened up on a variety of issues on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. He criticised the Central government for not being of much help in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. Baghel also commented on his administration's plan of distributing a vaccine against Covid as soon as it is available. He also fielded questions on the issue of Congress party's leadership, with the Bihar Assembly election result kick-starting another round of tussle and debate within the party. Watch the full video for more
 

