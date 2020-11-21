Covid: Delhi vs New York comparison by CM Kejriwal amid 3rd wave #HTLS2020

Updated: 21 Nov 2020, 05:52 AM IST

As Delhi battles its third wave of Covid-19 infections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal compared the national capital's response to more developed cities like New York. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Kejriwal said that despite Delhi experiencing an infection peak much worse than New York's, health infrastructure did not collapse like in the latter. He credited his government's home isolation policy for the same. Kejriwal also expressed hope that the capital may be moving past the third wave with encouraging hints in recent days like a decrease in positivity rate, which is the ratio of positive results and total tests conducted. Watch the full video for more