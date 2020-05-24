Covid: Firms valuing employees more than customers now? BigBasket CEO answers

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Has the Covid-19 pandemic led to companies valuing their employees more than their customers? Hari Menon, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of BigBasket tackled this question during the second episode of the Mint Pivot Or Perish webinar. Menon told Mint Editor Vinay Kamat that his firm always sought to maintain an equilibrium between both parties. Watch the full video for more.