Covid: How many Indians will get vaccine next year? Dr Guleria answers #HTLS2020

Updated: 19 Nov 2020, 08:44 PM IST

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, participated in the inaugural session of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He discussed the Covid-19 pandemic and the development of vaccines with R. Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times. Dr Guleria said that a number of vaccines are likely to get regulatory approval in India by early next year. He said that the number of Indians who will be inoculated by early 2021 will depend on the number of doses which vaccine manufacturers can produce. Watch the full video for more.