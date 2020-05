Covid impact: How Myntra plans to bring fashion store experience online

Updated: 27 May 2020, 12:29 PM IST

Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram talks with Vinay Kamat, Ed... moreMyntra CEO Amar Nagaram talks with Vinay Kamat, Editor, Mint about how his company plans to bring fashion store experience online amid covid-19 pandemic. Nagaram said that a consumer-centric thought process has to be much more prevalent than it was ever before. Watch the full video for more details.