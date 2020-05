Covid impact: How Myntra plans to bring fashion store experience online

Updated: 27 May 2020, 12:29 PM IST

Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram talks with Vinay Kamat, Editor, Mint about how his company plans to bring fashion store experience online amid covid-19 pandemic. Nagaram said that a consumer-centric thought process has to be much more prevalent than it was ever before. Watch the full video for more details.