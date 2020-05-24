Covid impact: Will big firms get bigger? Meena Ganesh on opportunity in crisis

Updated: 24 May 2020, 05:48 PM IST

In the second episode of the Mint Pivot Or Perish ... moreIn the second episode of the Mint Pivot Or Perish webinar, Meena Ganesh, Chief Executive Office and Managing Director of Portea Medical, commented on the opportunities offered by the Covid-19 pandemic. In a chat with Deborshi Chaki, Associate Editor, Mint, Ganesh shared her thoughts on whether the crisis will only help big firms get bigger. Watch the full video for more.