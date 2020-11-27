Subscribe
Covid, movie halls, and OTT: Uday Shankar, Ajay Bijli discuss at #HTLS2020

Covid, movie halls, and OTT: Uday Shankar, Ajay Bijli discuss at #HTLS2020

Updated: 27 Nov 2020, 09:40 PM IST Livemint

Uday Shankar, President of The Walt Disney Company, Asia Pacific, and Chairman of Star and Disney India, and Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director of PVR Ltd, engaged in an interesting conversation on the future of the entertainment industry in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. The discussion was part of the Day 4 line-up of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. Apart from the impact of the lockdown on movie halls, and the consequent advantage for OTT platforms, the duo also commented on issues like regulation and censorship. Watch the full video for more.