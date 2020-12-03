Covid, NEP & educating India: Dr Kasturirangan & Ashish Dhawan l #HTLS

Updated: 03 Dec 2020, 10:32 PM IST

Former Chairman of ISRO & NEPC Dr. Krishnaswam... moreFormer Chairman of ISRO & NEPC Dr. Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan and Founder & CEO, Central Square Foundation, Ashish Dhawan spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit about the impact of Covid on the education sector in India and the way ahead vis-à-vis the National Education Policy. Dr Kasturirangan emphasised the need to address the use of technology with regards to the problems faced by the country and hailed the use of the online medium to impart education across the country. Dr. Kasturirangan and Ashish Dhawan also spoke on the debate over language and said that the policy does not in any way change the three-language formula. Dhawan added that it is easier to switch to another language after learning the mother tongue and stressed on the importance of preserving our traditional language. Watch the full video for all the details.