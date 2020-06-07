Covid | 'Testing in India or China...': Donald Trump on why USA has most cases

Updated: 07 Jun 2020, 11:11 PM IST

Livemint

Donald Trump, President of the United States of Am... moreDonald Trump, President of the United States of America, said that Covid-19 cases in countries like India and China were low only due to low testing. Trump was addressing staff of Puritan Medical Products at one of the company's facilities in Guilford, Maine