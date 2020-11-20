Home
>Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020
Updated: 20 Nov 2020, 12:22 AM IST
- Adar Poonawalla, CEO and owner of Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, revealed how much a Covid vaccine dose is likely to cost. He was speaking to Sanchita Sharma, health editor, Hindustan Times, on Day 1 of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Poonawalla said that one dose of the vaccine is likely to cost $5-6 with a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹1,000. Watch the full video for more.