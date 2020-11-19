Home >Videos >Covid, vaccine race & what we don't know yet | Dr Guleria & Dr Jha #HTLS2020

  • The opening session of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit saw an enlightening discussion on the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr Ashish K. Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health, and Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences spoke on the race for a vaccine, which witnessed breakthroughs recently. The two medical experts also commented on what we have decoded, and what's still left, about the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid disease. Watch the full discussion with R. Sukumar, editor-in-chief, Hindustan Times.
 

