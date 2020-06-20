Subscribe
Covid: When will India restart international flights? Union minister answers

Updated: 20 Jun 2020, 09:59 PM IST Livemint

Union government commented on reopening of skies for international commercial passenger flights. Civil aviation minister said that anyone who suggested that international air travel had restarted everywhere except in India needed a reality check. He said that when India restarts international flights, the receiving nations will have to open at that time too. He said that until commercial flights restart normal operations, the government would carry on with repatriation flights. Watch the full video for more.