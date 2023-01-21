COVID-19 hospitalisations rise by 70% in China: WHO

Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 11:48 AM IST

COVID-19 hospitalisations in China rose sharply be... moreCOVID-19 hospitalisations in China rose sharply between 8th to 15th January, going past the levels seen throughout since the start. According to a report published by World Health Organisation (WHO), the weekly increase was upwards of 70%. A total of 63,307 hospitalisations were reported in the week gone by