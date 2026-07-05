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Crack In Israel-U.S. Ties? Netanyahu Rushes To Washington Amid Trump's Cryptic Comments | Explained

President Donald Trump said he could meet Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House after the NATO summit, adding that Netanyahu “knows who the boss is.” He also commented on Iran and the funeral of late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei amid ongoing diplomatic efforts. Watch the latest remarks.

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Published5 Jul 2026, 05:27 PM IST
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Netanyahu Rushes To Washington Amid Trump's Cryptic Comments | Explained
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