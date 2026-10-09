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Creators chase IP ownership, legal bills follow

Creators are moving beyond brand deals to build their own intellectual property (IP), including shows, formats, products and businesses. But owning that IP also means incurring a growing set of costs, particularly legal and compliance expenses, which can run to 3-5 lakh a year.

Livemint
Published9 Oct 2026, 10:49 AM IST
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Creators chase IP ownership, legal bills follow
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