Credit Suisse chairman apologises for ‘loss of trust’

Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 07:59 PM IST

Facing backlash from shareholders, Credit Suisse’s chairman apologised for taking the 170 year old bank to the brink of bankruptcy. Credit Suisse was one of world’s 30 key financially significant institutions until it was bought by rival UBS in a $3.25 billion deal backed by the Swiss government in March. To facilitate UBS’s take over, Switzerland had to invoke an emergency legislation, which allowed it to bypass Credit Suisse shareholders, who would otherwise have had a say in the matter.