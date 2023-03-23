Credit Suisse Collapse - UBS To The Rescue | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 08:13 PM IST

UBS Group AG is emerging as a rare winner in Credi... moreUBS Group AG is emerging as a rare winner in Credit Suisse Group AG’s crisis after a historic, government-brokered deal that contains a raft of financial shock absorbers. After a weekend of frantic talks to forge a solution before markets opened in Asia, the firm struck a deal to buy its smaller rival for about $3.3 billion in a share deal that includes extensive guarantees and liquidity provisions.