Credit Suisse share prices tumble; UBS deal fails to restore market confidence

Swiss banking major UBS decided to buy its trouble... moreSwiss banking major UBS decided to buy its troubled rival Credit Suisse in $3.3 billion deal. Many expressed confidence that this will go a long way in restoring market confidence. But in early morning trade Credit Suisse shares tumbled down, losing 65% in value. Fall of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature bank last week has sent global banking industry in a tizzy. to stop the panic from spreading further, central banks across Europe, and U.S. Fed have guaranteed lending to all major banks to fight-off liquidity crunch. Will this be enough to restore market confidence? Watch.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.