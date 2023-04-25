Creta safety features upgrade: All you need to know

Hyundai Creta now comes with upgraded safety featu... moreHyundai Creta now comes with upgraded safety features, which have been made standard across all the variants of Hyundai’s flagship mid segment SUV. The lineup currently includes six variants, namely E, EX, S, S+, SX, and SX (O), which are available with two powertrain options. All safety features qhich have been added are now standard across the whole Creta lineup. Something which is likely to please Creta buyers.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.