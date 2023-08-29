Crisis in diamond city: Is Surat’s glitter dimming? | MInt Primer | Mint

Surat, a hub for diamond processing, is facing a s... moreSurat, a hub for diamond processing, is facing a severe crisis. The diamond industry, responsible for 90% of global diamond processing, is grappling with slowing demand, geopolitical challenges related to Russian diamond supply, and competition from lab-grown diamonds. This has led to job losses, pay cuts, and reduced working hours, impacting over a million workers. The crisis reflects the industry's struggle to adapt to changing market dynamics and competition from alternative diamond sources.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.