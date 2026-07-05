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Critical Minerals For Missiles: India Seeks Joint Ventures As Indonesia Seeks More Brahmos Missiles

Indonesia has requested a second BrahMos missile battery from India, along with favourable credit terms, building on the deal signed earlier this year. This comes ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Jakarta, where multiple MoUs on critical minerals (especially nickel), joint processing ventures, healthcare, space, and more are expected. Nickel is crucial for India’s EV battery push, and the move aims to reduce dependence on China-dominated supply chains. A deepening strategic partnership in defence and resources.

Livemint
Published5 Jul 2026, 05:28 PM IST
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India Seeks Joint Ventures As Indonesia Seeks More Brahmos Missiles
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