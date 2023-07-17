‘Crorepati’ In A Month; It's Raining Money In Monsoon For Tomato Farmers | Details

Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 06:31 PM IST

For tomato farmers, this monsoon, its not just rain but money that’s pouring down. While 1000s of tomato farmers have earned lakhs, a few have even become ‘crorepatis’. A Pune-based farmer, Ishwar Gaikar earned 2.8 crores by selling 17,000 crates of tomatoes amid soaring tomato prices. But if you think it is easy money, don't. Ishwar has been farming for 6-7 years. And has incurred big losses in the past. Watch his story.