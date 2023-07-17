Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / ‘Crorepati’ In A Month; It's Raining Money In Monsoon For Tomato Farmers | Details

‘Crorepati’ In A Month; It's Raining Money In Monsoon For Tomato Farmers | Details

Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 06:31 PM IST Livemint

For tomato farmers, this monsoon, its not just rain but money that’s pouring down. While 1000s of tomato farmers have earned lakhs, a few have even become ‘crorepatis’. A Pune-based farmer, Ishwar Gaikar earned 2.8 crores by selling 17,000 crates of tomatoes amid soaring tomato prices. But if you think it is easy money, don't. Ishwar has been farming for 6-7 years. And has incurred big losses in the past. Watch his story.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.