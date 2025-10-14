English
Business News/ Videos / Crypto Crash Turns Tragic: Ukrainian CEO Found Dead in Lamborghini After Market Plunge | Watch

Crypto Crash Turns Tragic: Ukrainian CEO Found Dead in Lamborghini After Market Plunge | Watch

Updated: 14 Oct 2025, 05:21 pm IST Livemint

A Ukrainian crypto entrepreneur was found dead in Kyiv shortly after the cryptocurrency market plunged following Trump’s 100% tariff and software export controls on China. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, and reports note its timing coincided with dramatic losses in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

 
