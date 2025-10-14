A Ukrainian crypto entrepreneur was found dead in Kyiv shortly after the cryptocurrency market plunged following Trump’s 100% tariff and software export controls on China. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, and reports note its timing coincided with dramatic losses in Bitcoin and Ethereum.
