Customers confused how, which insurance to buy: DBS' PK Rath on Covid impact

Updated: 02 Nov 2020, 02:14 PM IST

PK Rath, SVP and Business Head Bancassurance, DBS ... morePK Rath, SVP and Business Head Bancassurance, DBS Bank spoke on how the pandemic has affected health insurance. Speaking at the Mint Money Conversation presented by digibank by DBS, Rath said although awareness of health insurance has gone up because of Covid -19, customers are confused many times about which insurance to buy, how to buy, what platforms to be used, etc.