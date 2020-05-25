Cyril Shroff on future of legal industry, need to bolster anti-trust laws

Updated: 25 May 2020, 01:25 PM IST

In the latest dispatch of Mint Insight, Cyril Shro... moreIn the latest dispatch of Mint Insight, Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, opens up on the stimulus program, the future of legal industry and the need to bolster anti-trust law. Talking specifically on deal-making, Shroff asserted that there will be a renewed pace of deal-making and private equity will lead the charge for the same, as the asset class is sitting on a high dry powder. Watch the full interview for more.