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Dabur Shares Fall After FSSAI Orders Ban on '100%' Claims Across Multiple Products | Full Details

Dabur India shares slipped nearly 3% after FSSAI issued a prohibition order over alleged misleading “100%” claims on several food products, including honey, apple cider vinegar, coconut oil, cow ghee and more. The regulator has directed the company to stop selling the affected products and submit an action-taken report within 15 days. Dabur says it is reviewing the notice. Watch this video for all the key details, what FSSAI has alleged, Dabur’s response, and the possible impact on the company and investors.

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Published4 Aug 2026, 02:09 PM IST
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Dabur Shares Fall After FSSAI Orders Ban on '100%' Claims
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