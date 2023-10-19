Dabur Subsidiaries Sued In US, Canada Over Allegations Of Its Products Causing Cancer; Share Dips

Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 05:55 PM IST

As per a Reuters report, Dabur India’s subsidiaries were among the 57 companies sued in the U.S. and Canada. Customers allege that using their hair relaxer products causes ovarian cancer and other health issues. The news caused Dabur India’s shares to dip by as much as 2.5% in the morning extending its year-to-date decline over 6%. In an exchange filing on Wednesday, the company said, ‘currently, the cases are in the pleadings and early discovery phases of litigation…’Adding further, the allegations are based on an ‘unsubstantiated and incomplete’ study.