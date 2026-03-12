Subscribe

'Dark Mode': How An Oil Tanker Carrying Saudi Crude Dodged Danger, Entered India Via Hormuz Strait

On the evening of 11th March, this oil tanker carrying Saudi crude berthed at the Mumbai Port, becoming the first India-bound vessel to safely navigate the Strait of Hormuz ever since this conflict between Iran and the U.S. & Israel started. At a time when cargo ships are being targeted in the oil chokepoint, and martitime traffic on that route is pretty much stalled, this was a daring feat. So how exactly did this happen?

Updated12 Mar 2026, 07:43 PM IST
How An Oil Tanker Carrying Saudi Crude Entered India Via Hormuz Strait
