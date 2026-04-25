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'Data Centres Can't Save 15MN IT Jobs': Bernstein Pens Open Letter To PM Modi Flagging 8 Major Risks

Global brokerage Bernstein has issued a major warning on India’s long-term growth outlook in a note addressed to Narendra Modi. The report highlights eight major risk areas including artificial intelligence, agriculture, energy, manufacturing, transport, welfare spending, research investment and taxation capacity. Bernstein also cautioned that data centres alone may not be enough to protect millions of jobs in India’s IT and outsourcing ecosystem. Watch full report

Livemint
Published25 Apr 2026, 01:12 AM IST
'Data Centres Can't Save 15MN IT Jobs': Bernstein Pens Open Letter To PM Modi
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HomeVideos'Data Centres Can't Save 15MN IT Jobs': Bernstein Pens Open Letter To PM Modi Flagging 8 Major Risks
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