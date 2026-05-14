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'Data Extraction Factory': Meta Staff Express Frustration As Firm Looks To Lay Off 10% Of Workforce

Meta employees are openly rebelling against the company’s new employee-tracking software designed to monitor mouse movements, clicks, and screenshots to train its AI systems.Protest flyers have appeared across Meta offices calling it the ‘Employee Data Extraction Factory.’ The backlash is tied to the internal Model Capability Initiative (MCI) as the company prepares to lay off 8,000 employees (10% of its workforce) starting May 20.While Mark Zuckerberg claims AI will help employees work faster, many workers fear their own data is being used to make parts of their jobs obsolete.

Livemint
Published14 May 2026, 04:35 PM IST
'Data Extraction Factory': Meta Staff Frustrated As Firm Braces For Layoffs
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