English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 16 2025 15:45:02
  1. Power Grid Corporation of India share price
  2. 291.80 0.12%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 405.05 1.25%
  1. Bajaj Finance share price
  2. 1,064.40 0.45%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 994.25 1.54%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,417.20 1.34%
Business News/ Videos / Debt Swap, Treasury Dump: How China Is Slowly Placing Yuan Against Dollar | Is Currency War Brewing?

Debt Swap, Treasury Dump: How China Is Slowly Placing Yuan Against Dollar | Is Currency War Brewing?

Updated: 16 Oct 2025, 08:24 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

Through treasury securities or through its own debt deals, China has been making slow moves to counter Dollar's hegemony. Accusations have abounded that the Asian superpower has been recently dumping vast quantities of Treasury securities in retaliation for the US’ aggressive trade measures. #china #usa #donaldtrump #trump #xijinping #dollar #yuan #india #brics #curencywar

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue