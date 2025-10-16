Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Debt Swap, Treasury Dump: How China Is Slowly Placing Yuan Against Dollar | Is Currency War Brewing?

Debt Swap, Treasury Dump: How China Is Slowly Placing Yuan Against Dollar | Is Currency War Brewing?

Updated: 16 Oct 2025, 08:24 pm IST Abhinav Trivedi

Through treasury securities or through its own debt deals, China has been making slow moves to counter Dollar's hegemony. Accusations have abounded that the Asian superpower has been recently dumping vast quantities of Treasury securities in retaliation for the US’ aggressive trade measures. #china #usa #donaldtrump #trump #xijinping #dollar #yuan #india #brics #curencywar