₹12 Lakh For Pet Tito, ₹3 Crore For Staff And A ‘No Contest Clause’ India mourned the loss of Ratan Tata, a visionary, philanthropist, and former chairman of the Tata Group, who passed away at the age of 86 on October 9, 2024. According to a Times of India report, Ratan Tata's final will, dated February 23, 2022, outlines the fate of his ₹3,800 crore fortune. So, how much money did he leave behind for everyone? Watch to find out! #ratatata #tatgroup #tatasons #shantanunaidu