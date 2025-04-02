Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Apr 02 2025 15:59:29
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 702.40 2.88%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 154.65 1.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 671.80 0.06%
  1. Ntpc share price
  2. 351.90 -0.07%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 408.95 0.57%
Business News/ Videos / Decoding Ratan Tata’s Will: 12 Lakh For Pet Tito, 3 Crore For Staff And A ‘No Contest Clause’

Decoding Ratan Tata’s Will: 12 Lakh For Pet Tito, 3 Crore For Staff And A ‘No Contest Clause’

Updated: 02 Apr 2025, 09:25 PM IST Livemint

Decoding Ratan Tata’s Will: ₹12 Lakh For Pet Tito, ₹3 Crore For Staff And A ‘No Contest Clause’ India mourned the loss of Ratan Tata, a visionary, philanthropist, and former chairman of the Tata Group, who passed away at the age of 86 on October 9, 2024. According to a Times of India report, Ratan Tata's final will, dated February 23, 2022, outlines the fate of his ₹3,800 crore fortune. So, how much money did he leave behind for everyone? Watch to find out! #ratatata #tatgroup #tatasons #shantanunaidu

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue