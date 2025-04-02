Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Decoding Ratan Tata’s Will: 12 Lakh For Pet Tito, 3 Crore For Staff And A ‘No Contest Clause’

Decoding Ratan Tata’s Will: 12 Lakh For Pet Tito, 3 Crore For Staff And A ‘No Contest Clause’

Updated: 02 Apr 2025, 09:25 PM IST Livemint

Decoding Ratan Tata’s Will: 12 Lakh For Pet Tito, 3 Crore For Staff And A ‘No Contest Clause’ India mourned the loss of Ratan Tata, a visionary, philanthropist, and former chairman of the Tata Group, who passed away at the age of 86 on October 9, 2024. According to a Times of India report, Ratan Tata's final will, dated February 23, 2022, outlines the fate of his 3,800 crore fortune. So, how much money did he leave behind for everyone? Watch to find out! #ratatata #tatgroup #tatasons #shantanunaidu

