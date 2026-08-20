Decoding The Booming Business Of India's Highways, Roads & National Tolls | EXPLAINED

The creation of Indian Highways Management Company Ltd (IHMCL) in 2012 and the launch of the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) programme in 2014 paved the way for the nationwide adoption of FASTag, turning toll collection into a rich source of data on traffic, revenues and highway concessions. #nhai #roadsafety #roads #safety #tolls #tollplaza #nitingadkari #roadshow #highway #highwaystories #india #narendramodi #infrastructure