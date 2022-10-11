Decoding the Crypto Route for Money Laundering | Mint Primer

Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 01:42 AM IST

The total value of cryptocurrencies stolen and sen... moreThe total value of cryptocurrencies stolen and sent to illicit wallet addresses around the world rose by nearly 80%, from 7.8 billion in 2020 to 14 billion in 2021. Money laundering is one of the key charges made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against crypto exchange WazirX. The ED isn’t the first agency to level such allegations against a crypto platform, despite blockchain’s inherent property of traceability. In this video, we'll look at how money laundering occurs on blockchain, despite the fact that transactions on it are always traceable.