Decoding The Largest TCS Layoffs EVER: What This Big Shift In IT Sector Means For Indian Employees

Updated: 30 Jul 2025, 07:35 PM IST

The fact that India's top IT major is laying off 2% of their global workforce - 12,000 employees was bound to garner attention, and a lot of it. TCS says that they want to be future-ready and agile, and they're reworking their teams as per their requirements. They're also trying to focus on giving their workforce of over 6 lakhs wage hikes. And what has especially caught attention is the fact that these will mostly be mid and senior level roles which will be impacted. All of this at a time when AI-led tech disruptions are changing workspaces, though the CEO says AI doesn't have much to do with the layoffs... and at a time when macroeconomic instability and geopolitical tensions have weighed on global tech demand... and India's top IT services companies have delivery a somewhat sobering quarter. But what really went on behind the scenes? What is TCS doing? Are other tech firms going to follow suit? And what does this mean for employees or those who're looking to join the IT sector? Watch