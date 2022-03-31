OPEN APP
Decoding the Unbundling of Finance

31 Mar 2022
  • The COVID-19 pandemic has majorly transformed the face of finance, with technologies being induced to evolved much faster than they would have. It's intriguing how despite once being a niche itself, FinTech has become so mainstream that it has its own niches now, be it embedded finance, neobanks, BNPL and more. In this dispatch of Mint Startup Diaries, we decode in detail two specific niches in fintech- Buy Now Pay Later popularly known as BNPL and embedded finance. Watch the video to know more
 
