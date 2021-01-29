Home
Decoding the upcoming Personal Data Protection Bill | Expert Shot
Updated: 29 Jan 2021, 09:15 PM IST
- On the occasion of Data Privacy Day, internationally celebrated to promote best practices around the critical issues of data protection and privacy, Supratim Chakraborty, Partner, Corporate and Commercial Practice, Khaitan & Co. speaks to Mint about the quantum leap India will take from the present law on data privacy to an upcoming Personal Data Protection Bill. The final draft of India's Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, which is likely to be tabled in the upcoming budget session of the Parliament, is equivalent to the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the toughest privacy and security law in the world, he explains. Among the many things, this law intends to do is empowering individuals in India with multiple rights such as the right to access, right to correction and erasion, right of data portability, and, importantly, the right to be forgotten; all crucial for individual protection in today’s frenzied digital age. Watch the full video to know more about this upcoming bill.